Posh Ultra Lounge coming virtually to Facebook 

Posh Ultra Lounge is reopening for one night only ... online.

The former Garden City Hotel nightclub will livestream the “Posh Classics Virtual Reunion” on Facebook’s Classics group and WPTY/"Party" 105.3 FM Saturday, May 2, at 8 p.m. featuring DJ sets from Theo Pisani and Dimitri Tee with special guest singers Kim Sozzi and George LaMond.

The event, produced by Posh creator Brian Rosenberg, will serve as a fundraiser for House Music for Heroes, a nonprofit organization run by the Classics group, which provides the meals for health care workers at Northwell Health's North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, Stony Brook University Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside.

“My good friend Matty Camarda, the administrator of the Facebook Classics group, and myself decided to create the fundraiser House Music for Heroes to show our gratitude to the health care workers here on Long Island who are putting their lives at risk during this pandemic,” says Tee of Syosset, who was Posh’s Saturday night resident DJ. “They, along with all the essential workers, are the real heroes of this virus war.”

The event will take place from an undisclosed location in Suffolk County, where the entire club experience will be recreated by Mobile Stage Network of Copiague. The DJs will spin for two hours each and multiple cameras will capture their audience-free performances.

“I’m going to play all the big hands-in-the-air records from that time like ‘Pump It Up’ by Danzel and ‘Appreciate Me’ by Amuka,” says Pisani of Commack, who was Posh’s Thursday night resident DJ. “There will be Posh pictures, videos, lights, visual effects and more. It will look very vibrant on your computer screen.”

Tee plans on bringing the old Posh magic back.

“In my heart, Posh will always be the Studio 54 of the Long Island nightlife scene,” he says. “I will be spinning and mixing together a lot of the big house music and electro dance tracks from the Posh era” (2003-07).

Viewers can watch the event at facebook.com/groups/classicnitelife. or listen on WPTY/103.5 FM from 8 p.m. to midnight. To donate, visit: gofundme.com/f/classics-group-cares.