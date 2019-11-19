Post Malone sets February Nassau Coliseum show

Syracuse-born rapper Post Malone will headline a concert at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum this February as part of his Runaway Tour.

The Grammy Award-nominated 24-year-old rap star, born Austin Post, will play the venue Feb. 19 with guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday 9 a.m. at livenation.com.

Post Malone achieved prominence in 2015 with the hits "White Iverson" and "Congratulations" (featuring rapper Quavo), and this year released his third full-length album, "Hollywood's Bleeding," It remained the No. 1 album on the Billboard Top 200 chart for four weeks. His multiplatinum singles include "Rockstar" with rapper 21 Savage and "Psycho" with singer/rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

Malone's other work includes collaborating with singer/songwriter/rapper Swae Lee on "Sunflower" for the "Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse" soundtrack. His song "Burning Man" was used in the 2017 Vin Diesel film "xXx: Return of Xander Cage."

This will be his Long Island debut. Malone has previously played Madison Square Garden and Brooklyn's Barclays Center, among other New York City venues.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.