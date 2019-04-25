TODAY'S PAPER
Prince album 'Originals' coming out June 7

Prince performs his version of "Manic Monday" and

Prince performs his version of "Manic Monday" and more hits he penned for other artists on the album "Originals." Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ROBERT SULLIVAN

By The Associated Press
A new Prince album featuring his versions of songs he wrote for other artists will be released in June.

The 15-track "Originals" will include "Nothing Compares 2 U," the No. 1 hit for Sinéad O'Connor; "The Glamorous Life," Sheila E.'s signature song and Top 10 pop hit; and Kenny Rogers' "You're My Love," which Prince wrote under the name Joey Coco in 1986.

The album will be available on Jay-Z's Tidal streaming platform exclusively for two weeks starting June 7, which would have been Prince's 61st birthday; it will be widely available on June 21, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Jay-Z helped select the tracks on the album, along with music mogul Troy Carter, who is part of the Prince Estate. Fourteen of the 15 tracks were previously unreleased.

"Originals" also includes The Time's "Jungle Love" and The Bangles' "Manic Monday."

