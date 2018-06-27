TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
73° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Prince estate makes deal with Sony record label

Sony will release Prince music originally released between

Sony will release Prince music originally released between 1995 and 2010. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BERTRAND GUAY

By The Associated Press
Print

The Prince estate and Sony Music Entertainment have signed a distribution deal for 35 of Prince's previously released album titles.

The catalog included in the deal will be distributed by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony.

According to details announced Wednesday, albums originally released between 1995 and 2010 will be available for worldwide distribution this year, including "The Gold Experience," "Emancipation" and "3121."

Legacy will distribute more of Prince's music in the future. Music from the 1978 to 1996 era will be available in the United States starting in 2021.

Prince estate entertainment adviser Troy Carter says Sony's deep knowledge of Prince's music makes it an ideal partner to release his work and give fans "more great music from Prince."

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Hugh Grant stars in "A Very English Scandal" 'A Very English Scandal' review: A very excellent Hugh Grant 
Ellie Kemper, who stars in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' films at Adventureland
Jackie Tohn returns as Melanie "Melrose" Rosen in LI's Jackie Tohn is beaming thanks to 'GLOW'
Lindsay Lohan is planning to do an MTV Report: Lindsay Lohan planning MTV reality series
Simon Quarterman and Thandie Newton in a scene 'Westworld' recap: A wild, wild finale
Jimmy Fallon's playful moment mussing President Donald Trump's Jimmy Fallon makes donation to immigration charity