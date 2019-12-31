Local Live: Top 5 concerts to see on LI this week

Welcome to 2020! This week’s Top 5 is brought to you by the letter T as in tribute bands and Three Dog Night. Be bold: Ignore the cold and hit up a show:

LEZ ZEPPELIN

Witness the music of Led Zeppelin played with a feminine twist. This all-girl tribute band re-creates the magic of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham.

“Led Zeppelin’s music is considered very macho. However, I would argue it isn’t,” says guitarist Steph Paynes. “It’s really heavy and powerful but it’s also beautiful and light.”

At their Suffolk Theater gig, these ladies will perform the 1975 album, “Physical Graffiti” in its entirety.

“This record is a coming together of everything they did,” says Paynes. “It’s got epic tracks, straight ahead rock and roll songs, rockabilly tunes, weird bluesy stuff and a lot of funk swing.”

WHERE/WHEN 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

INFO $45-$49, 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

PUMP

Watch this Aerosmith tribute tackle all eras of the band from the1970s to the 2000s.

“We do the whole repertoire,” says bassist Frank Tassielli. “They’ve been around since 1973 so there’s so much material to choose from.”

Expect to hear big rockers (“Walk This Way,” “Sweet Emotion”), ballads (“Angel,” “What It Takes”) and deeper cuts (“Draw the Line,” “Let the Music Do the Talking”).

“Our show is very upbeat,” says Tassielli. “We get right up front in people’s faces, which is part of the energy.”

WHEN/WHERE 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 89 North Music Venue, 89 North Ocean Avenue, Patchogue

INFO $12, 631-730-8992, 89northmusic.com ,21 and over

CHUCK NEGRON

Hits like “One,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Celebrate” and “An Old-Fashioned Love Song” are what made this former lead singer of Three Dog Night so popular.

“People in my crowd flashback to when they were young,” says Negron. “This music is a part of their lives so it has the power to bring so much back.”

However, no song in Negron’s catalog gets more people excited than his 1971 classic, “Joy to the World.”

“The minute I sing the line, ‘Jeremiah was a bullfrog!’ people immediately stand up and cheer,” says Negron. “It’s a positive experience for everyone.”

WHERE/WHEN 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street ,Riverhead

INFO $65-$75, 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

ELVIS PRESLEY’S ROCKIN’ BIRTHDAY BASH

Chris MacDonald brings back The King of Rock and Roll in celebration of what would have been his 85th birthday (Jan. 8) for this “Memories of Elvis in Concert” tribute show. Watch as MacDonald portrays Presley through the various eras of his career from the ‘50s through the ‘70s.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

INFO $20-$59, 631-207-1313 patchoguetheatre.org

THE PURPLE XPERIENCE

Marshall Charloff has Prince down cold. He looks, moves, sounds and dresses just like the late pop star in this tribute act.

“There’s a lot of costume changes. The visual portion is a big part of the show,” says Charloff. “Of course, there’s the iconic purple coat, which is like the sixth member of the band.”

The set list will be filled with hits (“Kiss,” “1999”) as well as older rarities (“Uptown,” “The Ballad of Dorothy Parker”).

“There will be stuff for the die-hard fans as well as the casual fans,” promises Charloff. “But, if we don’t play ‘Purple Rain’ there’s going to be a riot.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $20-$45, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com