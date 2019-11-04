The rap-rock supergroup Prophets of Rage, combining members of Cypress Hill and Rage Against the Machine as well as Roosevelt-raised Chuck D of Public Enemy, is disbanding.

"I want to say thank you to the fans that supported @prophetsofrage for the time we've been rocking together," Cypress Hill's B-Real, born Louis Freese, 49, wrote on Instagram. "It's been an honor to rock stages and people of all ages with these guys. It's been a great time and great memories in a short time. Rockin along side of Chuck and Tom [Morello of Rage Against the Machine] has been amazing to say the least. It was fun while it lasted and I hope we left a big impression and that the music has been a source of inspiration for those that needed it.”

He added of the group, which also included RATM's Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford, "That was the purpose we got together. So I say to y'all stay informed, stay engaged and fight the good fight."

The influential, politically oriented quartet Rage Against the Machine is reuniting for a reunion tour, according to Rolling Stone magazine. The group, which includes frontman Zack de la Rocha, disbanded in 2000 but performed occasionally through 2011. Prophets of Rage was formed in 2016.

Chuck D, 50 -- born Carlton Douglas Ridenhour in Queens and raised in Roosevelt, and who went on to study graphic design at Adelphi University in Garden City— posted three graphical-text message on Instagram and Facebook on Sunday, reading cryptically, " I will never Begrudge Another Artist's Success Get the bag / Don't Get It Twisted I Do Not Co-Sign People Acting a Fool For a Dollar / Now a Slime Ball Industry Of Managers, Agents, Labels, Promoters, TV That Encourages Artists to Be Fools, So they Can Profit … I Am, Coming For U!"

B-Real commented with supportive emoji on the latter two Instagram posts, and with an obscene-gesture emoji on the first.

Chuck D, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2008, both as part of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Public Enemy, will be honored on Nov. 16 with the Woody Guthrie Prize, named after the legendary protest singer-songwriter, recognizing artists who speak out for the less fortunate.

