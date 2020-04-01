Chuck D: Flavor Flav's firing was a 'hoax'

Public Enemy frontman Chuck D of Roosevelt has an April Fool’s message: Flavor Flav's fiting fired was a joke. The infamous hype man was reportedly let go in early March when he sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Bernie Sanders campaign for its involvement with a Public Enemy rally performance and endorsement. However, Chuck D now says it was a politically motivated hoax.

“Hearing the confused mush of political talk while under the bowels of Trumpotus made me use a presidential stage as my platform,” says Chuck D in a statement. “Out of this storm came a plan between Flav and me to remind people that what's important should have as much, if not more, value than just what's popular. Thus came the HOAX, our 'War of The Worlds.' Believe half of what you hear and NONE of what you see."

This message was delivered by way of new music when Enemy Radio, the DJ+MC auxiliary unit of Public Enemy, dropped its debut album, "Loud Is Not Enough" on April 1 at midnight highlighting the single, "Food As a Machine Gun" featuring Public Enemy.

"As we hoard food and empty store shelves, Chuck D and Flavor Flav hijack it as April 'FlavChuck' Day to end the HOAX with Enemy Radio's new song,” says Chuck D, 59. “ ‘Don't Believe The Hype' 2020 style."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's new track was inspired by Kristin Lawless’ book, “Formerly Known As Food.”

“The industrial world food machine rolls like gangbangers in the 21st century of chaos,” says Chuck D. “Who protects us from the weapon formerly known as food?"

The 10-song album is available on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

