Public Enemy’s hip-hop anthem “Fight the Power,” Nirvana’s grunge-defining “Nevermind” album and Whitney Houston’s classic, “I Will Always Love You,” are among this year’s inductees into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The Recording Academy chose a total of 25 works to enter the hall this year, selected by a special committee for their “qualitative of historical significance.” The works must be at least 25 years old to be eligible and once inducted, they go on display at the Grammy Museum L.A. Live.

“The Grammy Hall of Fame strives to embody the changing climate of music throughout these past decades, always acknowledging the diversity of musical expression for which the academy has become known,” Neil Portnow, president/CEO of The Recording Academy, said in a statement. “Iconic and inspiring, these recordings are an integral part of our musical, social, and cultural history, and we are proud to have added them to our growing catalog.”

With the selection of “Fight the Power,” Roosevelt-based Public Enemy joins Billy Joel, Lou Reed, John Coltrane, Harry Chapin and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

David Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” Thomas Edison’s “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” Parliament’s “Flash Light,” Hugh Masakela’s “Grazing in the Grass” and the Four Tops’ “I Can’t Help Myself” are among the eclectic singles also chosen for induction this year. Jimi Hendrix’s “Band of Gypsys,” Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” and “Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison” are among the wide-ranging albums selected this year.

Also being inducted: Sam Cooke’s “Bring It on Home to Me,” Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” Linda Ronstadt’s “Heart Like a Wheel,” Gladys Knight & The Pips’ “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” The King Cole Trio’s “(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons,” Billy Paul’s “Me and Mrs. Jones,” Andy Williams’ “Moon River,” Billie Holiday’s “My Man,” Queen’s “A Night at the Opera,” The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black,” Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five’s “Savoy Blues,” Leon Russell’s “A Song for You,” Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup’s “That’s All Right” and Mike Oldfield’s “Tubular Bells.”