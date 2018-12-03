Queen+Adam Lambert set 'Rhapsody' tour, with MSG stop

Inspired by the success of the biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen + Adam Lambert plan to hit the road next year with a new tour “Rhapsody” that includes a stop at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6.

“This is a great opportunity,” Queen guitarist Brian May said in a statement. “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, tells the story of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and the band’s rise to fame before his death in 1991. After meeting Queen while he was a contestant on “American Idol,” Lambert joined the band in 2012 for a series of tours.

“We have been designing a brand-new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!” Lambert said in a statement.