Queen+Adam Lambert set 'Rhapsody' tour, with MSG stop

The new tour comes in the wake of the success of "Bohemian Rhapsody," the biopic about late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

From left, Brian May, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor of Queen + Adam Lambert at the "The Crown Jewels" residency news conference at the MGM Resorts aviation hangar in Las Vegas on Aug. 28. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Al Powers

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Inspired by the success of the biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen + Adam Lambert plan to hit the road next year with a new tour “Rhapsody” that includes a stop at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6.

“This is a great opportunity,” Queen guitarist Brian May said in a statement. “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious!  Watch out, America!”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, tells the story of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and the band’s rise to fame before his death in 1991. After meeting Queen while he was a contestant on “American Idol,” Lambert joined the band in 2012 for a series of tours.

“We have been designing a brand-new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!” Lambert said in a statement.

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

