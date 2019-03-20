TODAY'S PAPER
R. Kelly asks judge to let him travel to Dubai to perform

R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards

R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Frank Micelotta

By The Associated Press
Cash-strapped R&B singer R. Kelly wants a judge to let him travel to the Middle East to perform several concerts, saying he has struggled to get work in the United States since his February arrest on sex-abuse charges. 

A defense filing Wednesday in Chicago said Kelly, 52, would do three to five concerts in Dubai. It didn't specify which venues he'd play or how much he'd earn.

The filing said Kelly has struggled to pay child support, legal fees and other bills. It blamed the cancellation of Illinois concerts and a record-company contract, and streaming services removing his songs.

As a bond condition in his sexual abuse case, Kelly must stay in Illinois unless a judge approves out-of-state travel.

The filing asserted that Kelly isn't a flight risk, saying the United Arab Emirates would never jeopardize its U.S. relationship by harboring a fugitive Kelly.

His next court date is Friday.

