The reunited Rage Against the Machine has announced a 2020 tour that includes shows Aug. 10 and 11 at Madison Square Garden.

The hip-hop-infused metal band, which won Grammy Awards in 1996 and 2000 and was partly resurrected as the supergroup Prophets of Rage, will kick off its "Public Service Announcement Tour," its first since 2011, on March 26 in El Paso, Texas, concluding Sept. 12 in Vienna, Austria.

The rap duo Run the Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) is the opening act. General-public tickets go on sale Thursday t 11 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Rage Against the Machine played both Jones Beach and Nassau Coliseum in 1999.

