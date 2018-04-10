Raquel Castro is focusing on music again.

The Port Jefferson Station native, best known for her recurring role on Fox’s “Empire” and her run as a contestant on “The Voice,” gets to show off the sweeter side of her vocals on her new single “U Make Me” (Liftoff / Enhanced) with the New York production duo The Disco Fries.

Though Castro can belt it out with the best of them, “U Make Me” is a laid-back slice of dance pop, a departure for both her and the usually edgier Disco Fries. However, the hook and gentle groove could land the collaboration, which Castro co-wrote, on dance radio. It would make a strong follow-up to Castro’s hit “Places” with Xenia Ghali last year which cracked the Top 25 on the dance charts.

The new single comes at a time of increased musical activity from Castro, who recently released a cover of Marshmello and Khalid’s “Silence” on YouTube as a duet with her brother, David Castro, better known for his role on Freeform’s “Shadowhunters.”

They put their own twist on the dance hit with Raquel throwing in bits of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” and the guys from The Loft Sound Studio in Plainview providing the music.