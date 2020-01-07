Rascal Flatts' farewell tour will hit Jones Beach

The country-pop trio Rascal Flatts, which scored nearly a dozen No. 1 country singles in the 2000s as well as four No. 1 albums on the mainstream charts, announced a farewell concert tour Tuesday that includes a stop at Jones Beach.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," the four-time Grammy-nominated group tweeted in addition to its formal announcement. "As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell - Life is a Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."

Opening June 11 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and closing Oct. 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida, the tour plays the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Sept. 17. Ticket information will be available at RascalFlatts.com "in the coming weeks," promoter Live Nation said.

In a group interview with "CBS This Morning" Tuesday, singer-bassist Jay DeMarcus, 48, said the band may return at some indefinite point. "We make music. That's what we do. We're not going to sign some pact that says we're never going to tour again or anything like that."

Lead vocalist Gary LeVox, 49, added that in addition to the tour, "We do have new music coming this year. And so we've got surprises all through the year."

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.