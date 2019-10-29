5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Take two groups of Long Island boys, add a Jersey Juke, stir in some ‘70s rockers, garnish with a jazz institution and that comprises the cocktail of this week’s Top 5.

THE LORDS of 52nd STREET

Picture a Billy Joel show sans Billy Joel and you’ve got the Lords of 52nd Street. The band is comprised of Joel’s backing band from the mid-'70s to early ‘80s on albums like “Turnstiles,” “The Stranger,” “52nd Street” and “Glass Houses.”

“It’s just like it was back in the day,” says drummer Liberty DeVitto, who grew up in Seaford. “We have that same energy.”

The band was formed after they got inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

“It was a proud moment for the three of us,” says DeVitto. “We’re not a tribute band. We are the guys who are on the records.”

WHEN/WHERE 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, LIU Post’s Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

INFO $50-$150, 516-299-3100 tillescenter.org

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

BLUE NOTE’s 80th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

The world’s most famous jazz label, Blue Note Records, will celebrate its 80th birthday with a triple bill of singer/pianist Kandace Springs, pianist James Francies and saxophonist James Carter with his Organ Trio. The evening will conclude with all three artists coming together to perform a classic Blue Note tune for the encore.

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, LIU Post’s Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd.,Brookville

INFO $35-$55, 516-299-3100 tillescenter.org

THE RASKINS

Brace yourselves for the return of the Raskins — the twin brothers from Old Westbury are coming to Long Island for a homecoming gig.

“Our live show is high energy. You can always count on us to give 100%,” says singer Logan Raskin. “We’re all about delivering songs with great hooks and melodies.”

The band is about to drop its sophomore effort, “Rise Again” featuring singles, “We’ve Got Tonight” and a cover of Blondie’s “Call Me.”

“The new album is more aggressive than our debut,” says Raskin. “It’s rock and roll with a pop punk edge.”

WHEN/WHERE 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, 140 Merrick Road, Amityville

INFO $15, 631-264-7712, revolutionliny.com, all ages

SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY & THE ASBURY JUKES

Those seeking a good time go see the Jukes. Their blue-collar rocker mentality is quite contagious.

“We are all working-class musicians, not rock stars,” says lead singer Southside Johnny Lyon. “When we get on stage, there’s no holding back.”

Expect to hear some old chestnuts like “I Don’t Want to Go Home,” “The Fever,” “Trapped Again” and evening closer “Havin’ a Party.”

“Everyone gets up and dances during, ‘Party,’ ” says Lyon. “It’s that last jolt before they go home.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $14.50-$49.50, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

STYX

As a special show, Styx is coming to Long Island to play its latest critically acclaimed album, “The Mission,” from beginning to end.

“We’ve gotten our spark back over the last few years by touring so much,” says guitarist/singer Tommy Shaw. “Our plan for the album was to just sound like Styx and not complicate it.”

The band will also break out some ‘70s rock classics like “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade” and “Crystal Ball.”

“You want to look out in the crowd and see people pumping their fists in the air and singing along,” says Shaw. “We know how to do that.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 and Saturday, Nov. 16, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury

INFO $54.50-$159.50, 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com