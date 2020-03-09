Big Rock Summer Tour, featuring four metal acts, coming to LI

The Big Rock Summer Tour, featuring Ratt, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter, will open its run at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater in Farmingville on June 3.

Promoter Live Nation said Monday that general-public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at BigRockSummerTour.com. The 19-date tour concludes Sept. 19 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Ratt's 1984 triple-platinum album "Out of the Cellar" was a seminal release in that decade's hair-metal vogue, one spurred by MTV visuals in the cable channel's early rock-video days.

Keifer fronted the similarly multiplatinum Cinderella, which wound down following his 2013 solo debut "The Way Life Goes."

Skid Row's 1989 self-titled debut album went multiplatinum, and its second, 1991's "Slave to the Grind," was the first heavy-metal album in the SoundScan era to debut at No. 1.

Slaughter went double-platinum with its 1990 debut "Stick It to Ya," which spawned the singles "Fly to the Angels," "Up All Night" and "Spend My Life."

