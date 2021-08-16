Ray Charles, The Judds to join Country Music Hall of Fame

R&B legend Ray Charles, who helped redefine country music in the Civil Rights era, and Grammy-winning duo The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame on Monday announced its new members, who will be formally inducted in a ceremony in 2022.

Charles, who died in 2004, showed the commercial potential of country music when he released "Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music" in 1962, a genre-defying personal project to the Georgia-born singer and piano player. His version of "I Can't Stop Loving You," spent five weeks on top of the Billboard 100 chart and remains one of his most popular songs.

Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna, were the most successful duo in country music in the 1980s, with more than a dozen No. 1 hits, including "Mama, He's Crazy," "Love Can Build a Bridge" and "Grandpa (Tell Me ’bout the Good Old Days)." The Judds released six studio albums and an EP between 1984 and 1991 and won nine CMA Awards and seven from the Academy of Country Music.

In 1990, Naomi Judd announced her retirement from performing due to chronic hepatitis. Wynonna has continued her solo career and they have occasionally reunited for special performances.

The Hall of Fame also announced a tie this year for the category of recording musician between Eddie Bayers, a drummer and a member of the Grand Ole Opry Band and guitarist Pete Drake, who played on such hits as "Stand By Your Man" by Tammy Wynette and "He Stopped Loving Her Today" by George Jones.