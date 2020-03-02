Recording Academy fires ousted CEO, citing investigations

The Recording Academy on Monday fired Deborah Dugan, its former president who called into question the integrity of the Grammy Awards nominations process and said she was sexually harassed by a top lawyer for the organization, which she called a boys' club that coddled and favored powerful men.

The academy said the decision was reached after “two exhaustive, costly independent investigations” about Dugan and her allegations. It said the reviews found “consistent management deficiencies and failures,” though no specifics were offered.

Dugan had been on administrative leave since mid-January, when she was ousted amid a complaint about her treatment of a longtime Recording Academy employee. Dugan had also raised several issues about the way the organization ran and accused its top lawyer of acting inappropriately toward her during a business meeting, which she detailed in a discrimination complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

