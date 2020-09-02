Revolution Bar & Music Hall in Amityville, has officially closed its doors after suspending live performances since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first Long Island music venue to announce a closure as a result of COVID-19.

A message on the venue’s Facebook site appeared on Sept. 1 stating: “In a world with so much uncertainty, all we can do is be grateful for everything we experienced together, as a community. Thank you to everyone and anyone who ever gave our vision a chance. Thanks for the memories.”

Owner Pauline Lercara Damiani went on Facebook Live and spoke open heartedly to her customers about her nearly 19 years in business.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ll ever have to do,” she said in tears. “Due to the virus and the economic impact of the shutdown, Revolution has been forced to close. It just isn’t possible to keep Revolution going at this time especially since we cater to live music. My heart is broken. Revolution is and always will be my second home and a part of me. I have such amazing memories that I will never forget.”

The venue, which went from Molly Bloom’s 2 to Ollie’s Point to Revolution, hosted concerts from national acts like Wheatus, Puddle of Mudd, UFO, L.A. Guns, Aaron Carter, Taking Back Sunday, Enuff Z’Nuff and the Stray Cats. Plus several local artists such as Patent Pending, Borgo Pass, Hellgate and Envy on the Coast.

“I want to thank each and every artist that played on our stage,” said Damiani. “It was such an honor to have every one of you. You were all so amazing. I loved watching you play and so did everyone else.”

Local artist Paul “Terror” Trezza from the band Terror Garden sat by Damiani’s side during the Facebook Live along with promoter Dave Black.

“Pauline really helped out a lot of us locals,” he said. “Revolution was one of the best stages I’ve ever played on. It was like coming home. These people made us feel like family and did the right thing by us. I’m going to miss the place.”

In addition to showcasing rock and heavy metal acts, Revolution also supported the Long Island hip-hop community.

“Pauline went out of her way to give us dates to do our shows and pursue our dreams,” says rapper Edward JJ Jones, who grew up in Lindenhurst. “Many artists built on their fanbase by performing at Revolution and we are all very thankful to her.”

Facebook was filled with an outpouring of messages and comments in support of the venue’s years of service to the Long Island music scene.

“Very sad to see you close your doors. Thank you for the opportunities and the great memories,” said Borgo Pass guitarist Paul Rosado. “Best to all that worked with us, staff, management, owners, etc. Until next time….cheers!”

“The island needs music venues such as yours. The shows I’ve seen there were a lot of fun,” said Marc Sendik, owner of High Fidelity Records and CDs in Amityville. “This is sad news for sure. Good luck with anything you may pursue. Thank you for being a great neighbor.”

As for the future, don’t count Damiani out.

“Please keep Revolution alive by sharing stories and memories,” said Damiani. “They say when one door closes, another one opens. I’m just going to say ‘bye' for now - until the next time.”