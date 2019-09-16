TODAY'S PAPER
Ric Ocasek, leader of The Cars, died from heart disease, city ME says

Ric Ocasek in a photo from August

 Ric Ocasek in a photo from August 9, 2016 in New York City.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Rocker Ric Ocasek, the leader of the band The Cars, died of natural causes, New York City officials said Monday.

The city’s medical examiner listed the cause of death as heart disease, specifically, “Hypertensive and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease” in a report issued Monday.

Ocasek, who police officers found dead in his Manhattan home Sunday after a 911 call to the home, helped The Cars become a household name during the 1980s with a unique, if offbeat, sound with catchy lyrics and simple guitar riffs that came to define the band’s appeal.

Ocasek, who last year separated from his wife, one-time supermodel, Paulina Porizkova, was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Cars’ hits included “My Best Friend’s Girl,” “You Might Think,” “Drive” and “Shake it Up.”

It was unclear Monday whether funeral arrangments had been finalized.

