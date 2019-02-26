Ringo Starr will celebrate his 30th anniversary with His All Starr Band with a summer tour that includes a stop at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville on Aug. 17.

“My dream has always been, and still is, to play great music with great musicians and I’ve been blessed to have so many incredible ones in my All Starr Bands,” Starr said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get out there and share the joy with you — every show is always such a wonderful ‘Peace & Love’ fest between us and our audiences.”

This year’s edition of the All Starrs include Men at Work’s Colin Hay, Toto’s Steve Lukather, as well as Starr’s fellow two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gregg Rolie, keyboardist with Santana and Journey.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 through Ticketmaster.