Ringo Starr sets LI date for 30th anniversary concert with his All Starr Band

This year's edition of the All Starrs include Men at Work's Colin Hay, Toto's Steve Lukather, as well as Starr's fellow two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gregg Rolie, keyboardist with Santana and Journey.

Ringo Starr speaks at the 14th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball on Nov. 27, 2018, in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images for UNICEF/Nicholas Hunt

By Glenn Gamboa
Ringo Starr will celebrate his 30th anniversary with His All Starr Band with a summer tour that includes a stop at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville on Aug. 17.

“My dream has always been, and still is, to play great music with great musicians and I’ve been blessed to have so many incredible ones in my All Starr Bands,” Starr said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get out there and share the joy with you — every show is always such a wonderful ‘Peace & Love’ fest between us and our audiences.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 through Ticketmaster.

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

