Local Live: Top 5 concerts to see on LI this week

Get ready for a double dose of girl power followed by layers of aggressive emo pop, Broadway plus standards, ‘90s hip-hop and soul folk.

CHERIE CURRIE & BRIE DARLING

The coming together of Cherie Currie (The Runaways) and Brie Darling (Fanny) has created a new female rock duo fueled by their album, “The Motivator.”

“This feels like it did in the beginning — the love of performing with a rock and roll partner,” says Currie.

Darling adds, “Cherie inspires me to do better work. I know she’s bringing all the ammunition to the party.”

Their show blends covers (The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter,” The Kinks’ “Do It Again”) with originals (“This is Our Time,” “I’m Too Good, That’s Just Too Bad”) plus songs from their respective bands (The Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb,” Fanny’s “When We Need Her”).

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Avenue, Patchogue

INFO $25, 631-416-7755, stereogardenli.com

ROB BASE, YOUNG MC & TONE LOC

Nothing gets the crowd moving like anthems “Joy & Pain” and “It Takes Two” led by rapper Rob Base at the ‘90s House Party show, sponsored by Newsday Live.

“These are feel-good songs that make you want to cut loose and sing along with the hook,” says Base. “I’m all about fast-paced upbeat old-school hip-hop. I like to see people dancing and partying.”

Each rapper delivers a solid set of their hits. Tone Loc will rock it with “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina,” while Young MC will be sure to “Bust A Move.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street,Patchogue

INFO $49-$79, 631-207, 1313, patchoguetheatre.org

LINDA EDER

Broadway crooner Linda Eder will bring the house down with her show-stopping voice on numbers like “Vienna,” “Someone Like You” from “Jekyll & Hyde” plus cuts from her latest album, “If You See Me.”

“I’m fortunate to have a very loyal fanbase,” says Eder. “There’s a comfort factor now that you don’t have when you are younger. Back then you are always trying to audition to get the part. Now I feel like I have the part and I can enjoy it.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, The Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre

INFO $45-$55, 516-323-4444, madisontheatreny.org

BAYSIDE

Although this punk-pop-emo band stems from Bayside, Queens, they have strong Long Island roots.

“Long Island is where it started for us,” says vocalist/guitarist Anthony Raneri of Bayside, who is touring behind the band’s new album, “Interrobang.” “Our first show was in Bellmore at Ground Zero in December 2000. The first group of fans we had were from Long Island, our rehearsal space was in Massapequa and we wrote our first six records there. It’s cool to come back and headline The Paramount.”

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $20-$60, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

A.J. CROCE

Such classics as “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” “I’ll Have to Say I Love You in a Song,” “Time in a Bottle” and “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim” from the late Jim Croce will come back to life via his son A.J. Croce.

“I’m proud to carry on a tradition that has been in my family for five generations,” says Croce, who pairs his own music with that of his father, who died in a 1973 plane crash. “It’s an emotional show. People are crying, laughing and singing along every night. They are connected to it from the beginning.”

WHEN/WHERE 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street in Riverhead

INFO $49-$55, 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com