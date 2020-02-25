Local Live: Top 5 concerts to see on LI this week

Got guitar? This week’s Top 5 is loaded with riffs ranging from metal to rock to blues. Grab a pick and strum your way to a show.

GEOFF TATE

Attention Queensrÿche fans — original lead singer Geoff Tate is performing 1986’s “Rage for Order” and 1990’s “Empire” in their entirety live.

“The show has this dark and light contrast between the two sets,” says Tate. “ ‘Rage’ is very dark and introspective with a lot of moody electronics. ‘Empire’ is completely different because it’s up and energetic. Some tracks I’ve never played on stage before, which is special for me and I hope it’s special for the fans as well.”

WHEN/WHERE 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Avenue, Patchogue

INFO $29.50-$50, 631-416-7755. stereogardenli.com

CLASSIC STONES LIVE

For those who missed the Rolling Stones’ last summer but still want a taste of the Bad Boys of Rock-n-Roll, catch the Glimmer Twins, Keith Call and Bernie Bollendorf, who portray Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to a tee.

“Doing Mick is difficult because if you go too over the top, it almost becomes laughable,” says Call, who looks so much like Jagger people called him "Mick" in high school. “I try to emulate his moves while incorporating all his little nuances.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, Landmark on Main Street — Jeanne Rimsky Theater, 232 Main Street, Port Washington

INFO $28-$38, 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

Lay Your Hands on Me/Dynamite/Van Hagar

Itching for a dose of ‘80s rock? Catch this triple bill of tribute bands focusing on Sammy Hagar-era Van Halen, the Scorpions and an all-female take on Bon Jovi.

“They call me Jane Bon Jovi,” says Lay Your Hands on Me lead singer Michele Miller, 42, of Lindenhurst. “At the beginning it was a challenge to mimic a male singer. Jon Bon Jovi has a lot of songs with a lower register. But, I can sing both lower and higher. Make no mistake, this band is 100% girl power!”

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, Napper Tandy’s, 15 East Main Street, Smithtown

INFO $12, 631-360-0606, nappertandysirishpub.com

ROBERT CRAY

It’s been awhile since Robert Cray delivered a new album, but when he comes to Long Island he will have dropped, “That’s What I Heard” two days before adding some fresh material to his set.

“This album doesn’t focus on any one particular style,” says Cray. “It has a lot of different flavors — funk, ballads and covers. I feel like I’m getting stronger as I get older.”

Expect a show with many colors and shades.

“The audience gets a little bit of everything,” says Cray. “We bring the volume way down and then way back up.”

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Sunday, March 1, Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

INFO $45-$75, 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ERIC JOHNSON

Although he may be predominantly known as a rock guitarist, Johnson takes bits from other genres and puts them in his own context.

“Every style of music has beauty. It all has meaning to me,” says Johnson. “I never decided to go in one direction only. I kind of like it all.”

His new show will feature some Beatles covers (“Things We Said Today,” “Mother Nature’s Son”), new songs (“Over the Moon,” “Waterwheel,” “Lake Travis”) and some of his classics (“Manhattan,” “Cliffs of Dover”).

“I’m always striving to become a better musician,” says Johnson, “and produce music that’s worth taking the time to listen to.”

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Sunday, March 1, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore

INFO Sold out (check for last minute availability), 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org