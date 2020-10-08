A gaggle of guest stars has been announced for "The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions" special premiering Nov. 7 on HBO.

The Hall said Thursday that Luke Bryan, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron and Nancy Wilson, among others, would all appear.

The previously announced class of 2020 are the bands Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T. Rex; and late solo stars Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace in Brooklyn. Additionally, music executives Irving Azoff and Jon Landau will each receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

This is the 35th annual ceremony. The Hall of Fame, located in Cleveland, Ohio, said in March that it was postponing its scheduled May 2 induction ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, it further announced it was replacing the annual live event with this HBO special, which additionally will stream on HBO Max.

"While this year's program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing ... [the inductees'] impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists," said Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation head Joel Peresman in a statement.

