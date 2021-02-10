TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go's nominated for Rock Hall

The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey,

The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock and Jane Wiedlin pose at their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Aug. 11, 2011.  Credit: AP/Damian Dovarganes

By The Associated Press
Print

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and Iron Maiden lead this year’s nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a female-heavy list of 16 acts that includes for the first time The Go-Go’s, Mary J. Blige and Dionne Warwick. Manhasset rapper LL Cool J was nominated for the sixth time.

Artists are eligible for a nomination 25 years after the release of their first official recording. There are two newly eligible acts in Jay-Z and Foo Fighters while artists nominated for the first time include Blige, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Warwick and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

Several candidates are looking for a second spot in the hall. Turner would be inducted for a second time, having gone to the hall as part of Ike & Tina Turner in 1991. Nominee Carole King is already in the hall as a songwriter and she would go in again this time as a performer. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is already in the hall as a member of Nirvana.

If elected, King and Turner would become the second and third female artists inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks’ 2019 election; she was also in as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates," said John Sykes, Chairman of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement Wednesday. "These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."

Other nominees this year include: Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Todd Rundgren. Chaka Khan is on her third solo nomination.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The class of 2021 will be announced in May.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Kevin James as Kevin in "The Crew." LI's Kevin James returns with Netflix's 'The Crew'
Alex Trebek poses on the set at Alex Trebek's clothing donated to charity
Some of the cast of the television series 'Love Boat' cast reunites for virtual benefit
Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies and Gary Oldman 'Mank' leads Critics Choice nominees
Christina Milian, left, and Naya Rivera are seen Milian to take over Rivera's role on 'Step Up' series
Lisa Vanderpump's new TV show, "Overserved," debuts March Lisa Vanderpump to host 'dinner party' show on E!
Didn’t find what you were looking for?