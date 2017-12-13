Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, Moody Blues and Nina Simone will be this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, the museum announced Wednesday morning.

This year’s slate features only acts that have been passed over for years. Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine, whose debuts both arrived 25 years ago making them eligible for the first time, were both nominated, but did not make the cut. Bay Shore native LL Cool J, who received a Kennedy Center Honor earlier this month, was also nominated, but not selected. The “Living on a Prayer” rockers — eligible since 2008, but only a nominee once before in 2011 — was clearly the fan favorite, dominating an online poll held by the Rock Hall. Though the poll results count as only one vote among the 900 inductees, historians and music industry insiders, in recent years the winner of the poll has always been inducted.

The third time was a charm for The Cars, who had also been nominees in the past two years. The “You Might Think” rockers will be inducted on April 14 in Cleveland, where the band’s founders, Ric Ocasek and the late Benjamin Orr, who was born and raised in a Cleveland suburb, first met before relocating to Boston.

The other inductees were all inducted the first time on the ballot, though “Money For Nothing” rockers Dire Straits have been eligible since 2003, “Nights in White Satin” The Moody Blues have been eligible since 1989 and “Feeling Good” singer Nina Simone has been eligible since 1986. Sister Rosetta Tharpe, also eligible since 1986, will be inducted as an early influence.

The ceremony, which rotates between New York, Los Angeles and Cleveland, will be held in Cleveland this year and broadcast on SiriusXM. An edited version of the ceremony will air on HBO.