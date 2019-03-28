The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Gala is turning into quite the surprise party at Barclays Center Friday night.

Sure, we know that Stevie Nicks will make history as the first woman to be inducted into the Rock Hall twice when she is honored this year as a solo artist. And we know that Janet Jackson, The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies will be inducted as well.

However, it’s still a secret which of those artists plan to perform in Brooklyn Friday night. Rock Hall CEO Joel Peresman did confirm that representatives from all seven acts will be present – including Radiohead, though it’s still not entirely clear which members. (Singer Thom Yorke has said he will not attend so he can prepare for the debut of his classical music piece with the Paris Philharmonic.)

Roxy Music’s Bryan Ferry announced that he plans to perform at the ceremony for a reunion of sorts with the band’s original members Andy Mackay and Phil Manzanera, as well as musicians who have previously played with the band, including Chris Spedding, Neil Jason and Fonzi Thornton. However, Roxy Music’s influential synthesizer player Brian Eno and drummer Paul Thompson will not attend due to “other commitments,” according to the band, who will be inducted by Duran Duran’s Simon LeBon and John Taylor.

The Zombies’ Colin Blunstone told Newsday the band also plans to perform. However, it’s not clear what the other inductees’ plans are.

Def Leppard, who Queen’s Brian May will induct, has been performing at various media appearances all week, so chances of hearing some “Rock of Ages” ringing out seem good. The Cure will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its “Disintegration” album with a run of Australian shows in May, before hitting the European festival circuit this summer, so maybe a “Lovesong” could happen.

Of course, Nicks is currently on tour with Fleetwood Mac, who will be in attendance to support her, but is it too much to ask for her to tackle “Leather and Lace” again with Harry Styles, who will induct her? And will Miss Jackson give us a sneak peek at her “Metamorphosis” show before it opens in Las Vegas in May? Fans will find out live at Barclays Center as the night unfolds, with a version of the ceremonys set to air on HBO on April 27 at 8 p.m.