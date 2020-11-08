In a normal year, the newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class would have hit the stage and perform the well-known songs that made them famous and helped them enter the prestigious organization.

Not in 2020.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s all-star group was inducted Saturday night in a taped HBO special that told the stories of Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and the Doobie Brothers’ rise to fame and how acts like Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex and Depeche Mode heavily impacted the music industry and generations after them.

As she inducted Houston into the Rock Hall, Grammy Award-winning singer Alicia Keys gave a beautiful, heartfelt speech about one of the best singers in pop history.

"We all know what a miraculous singer Whitney was, perhaps the greatest voice of our time. We all know how her unprecedented success brought Black women into the absolute highest reaches of the music industry’s pantheon," said Keys, who wrote a song for Houston’s last album. "We all know that her music will live forever — that music, that everlasting voice is her final generous gift to us. And she will now be one of the brightest lights ever to shine in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

Houston, one of the best-selling acts in music history who died in 2012 at age 48, released her debut album in 1985 and recently became the first Black artist to have three diamond-certified albums.

Her mother and aunt, Cissy and Pat Houston, accepted the award on her behalf.

"This is something that Whitney always wanted," Pat Houston said. "I remember in 2009 we were in London and Whitney looked at me and said, ‘This is really special but there’s only one thing missing — I got to get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.’ "

"She did it," Cissy Houston added.

Other acts were posthumously inducted Saturday night.

Brooklyn native The Notorious B.I.G. in a few years became one of the top voices in rap and pop. B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, was shot to death in 1997 at 24. He was inducted by close friend and collaborator Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"Nobody has come close to the way Biggie sounds, to the way he raps, to the frequency that he hits. Tonight, we are inducting the greatest rapper of all-time," Diddy said.

Nas said that B.I.G. "represents Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, New York City, America, the world and he represents the Black experience." Jay-Z recalled when B.I.G. sent him a demo of "Life After Death," his second and final album that was released 16 days after his death, explaining: "I was a little worried for myself as an artist."

The Notorious B.I.G.’s son and daughter, C.J. and T’yanna Wallace, accepted the honor. The son of T. Rex’s Marc Bolan, who died in 1977 at age 29, was also on hand to pay tribute to his father with a touching speech.

T. Rex, Houston, B.I.G. and the Doobie Brothers were inducted after being on the ballot for the first time.

It’s also been a good year for Nine Inch Nails — their induction comes two months after Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won their first Emmy for their musical contributions to the hit HBO series "Watchmen."

Oscar winner Charlize Theron inducted Depeche Mode, whose biggest influence came in the 1980s when their post-punk, synthesizer-dominated music made the Brits a favorite of the goth subculture. Theron thanked the band "for being the soundtrack of my life."

Top-notch music manager Irving Azoff and Jon Landau, who manages Springsteen, both earned the Ahmet Ertegun Award.