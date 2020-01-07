Rod Stewart to play Jones Beach with Cheap Trick

Wake up, Wantagh, I think I got something to say to you: Rock legend Rod Stewart plays the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 14, with opening act Cheap Trick.

Promoter Live Nation announced Tuesday that Stewart — a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, first by himself and later as part of the band the Faces — will open his 2020 North American tour July 21 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and hit 21 venues through Sept. 5 outside Chicago. General-public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com.

Cheap Trick, which headlines its own concert at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Feb. 11, was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2016 under its classic lineup of Rick Nielsen, Tom Petersson, Robin Zander and drummer Bun E. Carlos, who exited the band in 2010. Nielsen's son Daxx Nielsen has since succeeded Carlos.

Meanwhile, Stewart will appear on the 10,000 episode of "Entertainment Tonight" on Friday to celebrate his 75th birthday that day.

Stewart recently made headlnes when court records revealed the he and his son Sean, 39, were facing simple battery charges after an altercation with a security guard during a private event in a children's area at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, on New Year's Eve.

