Rod Stewart postpones Jones Beach concert to 2021

Every year tells a story and Rod Stewart has decided to sit out from touring in 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stewart’s August 14 show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater with special guest Cheap Trick has been postponed to July 18, 2021. This leaves the Daryl Hall & John Oates/Squeeze concert on August 25 as the only show left on the theater’s schedule.

Stewart, 75, recently celebrated his 50th anniversary as a solo artist by releasing a double live album, “You’re in My Heart: Rod Stewart with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” with special guest Robbie Williams.

All tickets for the August 14 date will be honored on July 18, 2021. Those seeking refunds can visit: livenation.com/refund.

