Rod Stewart moves Jones Beach show to 2022

Rod Stewart has moved his July concert at

Rod Stewart has moved his July concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater to August 2022. Credit: Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Rod Stewart is taking the summer off. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer, 76, has postponed his 2021 tour and won’t be playing Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater this summer. His July 18 show with special guests Cheap Trick, first rescheduled from Aug. 14, 2020, because of the pandemic, has now been moved to Aug. 23, 2022. This marks the sixth concert to be added to the Jones Beach bill for 2022.

Stewart will release a new vinyl box set on June 4, titled "1975-1978," featuring the first four albums during his years on Warner Bros. Records: "Atlantic Crossing" (1975), "A Night on the Town" (1976), "Foot Loose & Fancy Free" (1977) and "Blondes Have More Fun" (1978). A bonus record will be included featuring rare and unreleased studio outtakes from the mid-'70s.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the 2022 show and available seats ($43.50-$462.50) are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date must go to their point of purchase for refund information.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

