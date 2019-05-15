Local live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Rodrigo y Gabriela, Keith Sweat and more are performing on Long Island.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
The Tubes featuring Fee Waybill
“Don’t Want to Wait Anymore”? Well, The Tubes’ wild stage show is finally back.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $100; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
Keith Sweat
The R&B star is touring for his recent “Playing for Keeps” album and the 30th anniversary of “Make It Last Forever.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
INFO $40 to $129.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Graham Parker
His “Squeezing Out Sparks” turns 40 this year and still hits hard.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $55; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
Bob Dylan’s 78th birthday celebration
The Kennedys, Rod MacDonald, Mary Lee Kortes, Russ Seeger and others will pay tribute to the timeless singer-songwriter.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, Long Island Museum, Stony Brook
INFO $35; 631-751-0066, sundaystreet.org
Rodrigo y Gabriela
The guitar virtuoso duo bring their instrumental “Mettavolution,” its first new album in five years.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $55 to $105; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.