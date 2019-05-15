Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

The Tubes featuring Fee Waybill

“Don’t Want to Wait Anymore”? Well, The Tubes’ wild stage show is finally back.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $100; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Keith Sweat

The R&B star is touring for his recent “Playing for Keeps” album and the 30th anniversary of “Make It Last Forever.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $40 to $129.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Graham Parker

His “Squeezing Out Sparks” turns 40 this year and still hits hard.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $55; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Bob Dylan’s 78th birthday celebration

The Kennedys, Rod MacDonald, Mary Lee Kortes, Russ Seeger and others will pay tribute to the timeless singer-songwriter.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, Long Island Museum, Stony Brook

INFO $35; 631-751-0066, sundaystreet.org

Rodrigo y Gabriela

The guitar virtuoso duo bring their instrumental “Mettavolution,” its first new album in five years.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $55 to $105; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

