Roger Waters moves his MSG concerts to 2022

Roger Waters is following suit with many major touring artists by moving his "This is Not a Drill Tour" to 2022.

The former lead singer/bassist from Pink Floyd, who was originally supposed to play Madison Square Garden on August 5 and 6, 2020, will now perform at the Manhattan arena on August 30 and 31, 2022 due to the pandemic.

"This is Not a Drill is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round. It is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect and share our precious and precarious planet home," said Waters, 77, who resides in Bridgehampton, in a released statement. "The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s golden era alongside several new ones - words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it."

Tickets ($55-$705) for Waters’ MSG concerts are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. Tickets for August 5, 2020 will be honored on August 30, 2022 and August 6, 2020 tickets can be used on August 31, 2022.

