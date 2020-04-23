TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentMusic

Rolling Stones release a song that 'resonates' these days

Rolling Stones Charlie Watts, left, Ronnie Wood, Mick

Rolling Stones Charlie Watts, left, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards released "Living in a Ghost Town" on Thursday. Credit: Invision / AP / Joel Ryan

By The Associated Press
The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new song the band thinks is perfect for these coronavirus times.

The legendary rockers released the four-minute, slow-burning bluesy and harmonica-driven “Living in a Ghost Town” on Thursday.

“I'm a ghost / Living in a ghost town / You can look for me / But I can't be found," sings frontman Mick Jagger, who wrote it with guitarist Keith Richards.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers explained that the song was one they were working on before the global lockdown and they decided to revisit it in isolation, thinking it “would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now.”

The lyrics certainly sound timely: “I'm going nowhere / Shut up all alone / So much time to lose / Just staring at my phone.”

The Stones recently joined forces remotely to perform “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” for the “One World: Together At Home” concert.

