Start it up! After postponing the “No Filter” tour so that Mick Jagger could undergo heart surgery in April, the Rolling Stones have rescheduled the tour, which includes shows at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 1 and 5.

Jagger posted a video on Instagram Wednesday of himself dancing around to The Wombats’ “Techno Fan” to show off his recovery. The tour will now kick off in Chicago on June 21, just two months after its original start date.

“I really hate letting you down like this,” Jagger said in a statement in April, before he reportedly had a heart valve replaced. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour, but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

Concert promoters say tickets for the original dates will be honored on the new dates. Those who cannot attend the rescheduled dates can get refunds through Ticketmaster.