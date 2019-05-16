TODAY'S PAPER
Rolling Stones set new dates for 'No Filter' tour

The rescheduled tour includes two August shows at MetLife Stadium.

The Rolling Stones perform on the opening night

The Rolling Stones perform on the opening night of the European leg of their "No Filter" tour at Croke Park on May 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.  Photo Credit: Getty Images / Charles McQuillan

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Start it up! After postponing the “No Filter” tour so that Mick Jagger could undergo heart surgery in April, the Rolling Stones have rescheduled the tour, which includes shows at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 1 and 5.

Jagger posted a video on Instagram Wednesday of himself dancing around to The Wombats’ “Techno Fan” to show off his recovery. The tour will now kick off in Chicago on June 21, just two months after its original start date.

“I really hate letting you down like this,” Jagger said in a statement in April, before he reportedly had a heart valve replaced. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour, but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

Concert promoters say tickets for the original dates will be honored on the new dates. Those who cannot attend the rescheduled dates can get refunds through Ticketmaster.

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

