Mick Jagger's medical treatment delays Rolling Stones' tour

Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards of The

Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform in London in May 2018.   Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Mark Allan

By The Associated Press
The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The band announced Saturday that Jagger was told by doctors "he cannot go on tour at this time." The band added that Jagger "is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

No more details about Jagger's condition were provided.

The Stones' No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami, with two stops at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. scheduled for June.

Jagger says in the statement he hates letting the fans down but he's "looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can."

Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold on to their existing tickets because will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

