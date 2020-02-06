TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
41° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Rolling Stones returning to North America for 15-city tour

This Aug. 22, 2019 file photo shows,

 This Aug. 22, 2019 file photo shows, from left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performing in Pasadena, Calif.  Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

 The Rolling Stones are returning to some North American cities where they haven't played in years.

The band announced Thursday that it will kick off a 15-city leg of its No Filter tour in San Diego on May 8. Other cities where the band will play that it hasn't performed in recently include Cleveland; St. Louis; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

The band will also perform in Minneapolis; Dallas; Detroit; Pittsburgh; Nashville, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York. The shows will end July 9 with a concert in Atlanta.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 14. Additional details have been posted at the band's website, rollingstones.com.

The Stones' tour through North America last year was postponed after Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the band rescheduled those dates and returned triumphantly to the road with a show in Chicago. Another of the rescheduled shows featured the announcement that NASA had named a tiny tumbling stone spotted on the Martian surface after the band.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Hank Steinberg, the LI-raised creator and executive producer Meet the LIer who created 'For Life,' ABC's new legal drama
Taylor Swift in "Miss Americana" a Netflix documentary 'Miss Americana': Honest, open look at Taylor Swift
Actress Viola Davis, left, and former first lady Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in 'First Ladies' anthology
Liev Schreiber is pictured as the eponymous fixer 'Ray Donovan' ends after seven seasons
Edie Falco stars in CBS' "Tommy." 'Tommy': Shopworn formula dooms Edie Falco's new cop drama
Terry Crews attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Terry Crews talks 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' LIer on 'AGT,' more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search