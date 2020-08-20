Rolling Stones to open store in London

Maybe you can always get what you want, depending on the stock of the Rolling Stones’ upcoming first merchandise store, RS No. 9 Carnaby, at 9 Carnaby Street in London's Soho neighborhood.

The legendary rock band, together with the Universal Music Group division Bravado, plan a Sept. 9 opening on the street known as the heart of the 1960s' "Swinging London." Stock will include Stones-branded apparel, including Stutterheim-brand rainwear, as well Baccarat glassware plus chairs and scarves from The Soloist.

"Soho has always encapsulated Rock 'n' Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store," the Rolling Stones said in a statement. "We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivaled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy."

