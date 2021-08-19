TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Rolling Stones honor 'Tattoo You' with 9 new tunes

The Rolling Stones' remastered edition of "Tattoo You"

The Rolling Stones' remastered edition of "Tattoo You" will come out on Oct. 22. Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Greg Allen

By The Associated Press
Print

The Rolling Stones are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their album "Tattoo You" with a remastered collection that includes nine previously unreleased tracks.

The newly remastered 11-track album arrives Oct. 22 and will include songs "Hang Fire," "Waiting on a Friend" and the opening track, "Start Me Up." The deluxe formats will also include the albums "Lost & Found: Rarities" and the 26-track "Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982."

The "Lost & Found: Rarities" album includes the original "Living in the Heart of Love," a version of Jimmy Reed's "Shame, Shame, Shame," a cover of Dobie Gray’s soulful "Drift Away" and a reggae-tinged version of "Start Me Up."

The release comes as the rockers prepare 13 new dates on their "No Filter" tour in the United States. The new itinerary starts Sept. 26 in St. Louis and extends into November.

Released on Aug. 24, 1981, "Tattoo You" was a collage of songs from the band's sessions stretching back several years.

The Grammy-nominated "Tattoo You" remains the last Stones album to hit No.1 in the U.S. charts, peaking at the top spot on Sept. 19 and remaining there for some 10 weeks.

The Rolling Stones received their first Grammy nomination for album of the year for "Some Girls" in 1978. The band’s albums also include "Beggars Banquet" in 1968, "Let It Bleed" in 1969, "Sticky Fingers" in 1971 and "Exile on Main St." in 1972. Their singles "Honky Tonk Women" and "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Ben Thomas of Hicksville, center, leads the Northwell
Northwell Health Nurse Choir shines on 'AGT'
James Earl Jones and Kevin Costner co-starred in
Coming up to bat for Peacock is 'Field of Dreams'
Shoreham teen Carter Rubin will perform in the
LI 'Voice' winner Carter Rubin in 'Work' benefit
Common, left, and Stevie Wonder will perform together
Common, Stevie Wonder team up for Stand Up To Cancer TV fundraiser
Theresa Caputo's 9/11-themed special will air Sept. 9
'Long Island Medium' to host 9/11-themed special
Justin Bieber is MTV's most-nominated artist for this
Bieber leads nominees for 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Didn’t find what you were looking for?