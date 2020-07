The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, along with outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, titled “Criss Cross.”

“Goats Head Soup" features one of the band's well-known acoustic ballads, “Angie."

