The new movie “(Romance) In the Digital Age” imagines what happens when members of a fictional Long Island band, Autumn in August, run into each other at a wedding years after they break up.
To give the movie, which will be released in selected theaters and on video on demand Nov. 7, its authenticity, the filmmakers lined up Taking Back Sunday’s John Nolan and Envy on the Coast’s Ryan Hunter to write and perform Autumn in August’s music, with Lauren “LOLO” Pritchard, who plays the band’s singer in the movie, on vocals.
The resulting soundtrack captures the Long Island scene pretty well. Autumn in August’s catchy fictitious hit “P.S. Whatever” sounds like it could have come from right from the Warped Tour. The soundtrack also includes songs from Nolan (the sweet “Lost With You”), The Movielife, Giants at Large (who tackle the Iyaz hit “Replay”), and a teaming of Hunter and former Straylight Run drummer Will Noon.
Nolan, LOLO and Giants at Large will celebrate the soundtrack’s release with live performances and some special guests at Revolution Bar and Music Hall on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Amityville.
Tickets are $15 through Ticketfly for the show at Revolution Bar & Music Hall in Amityville at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.
