Back in 2003, the season 2 finale of "American Idol" between singers Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken was a TV ratings bonanza drawing 38.1 million viewers. Fans were separated into opposing camps and in the end Studdard won by a small margin.

Throughout his time on the show, Studdard, 43, was often compared to Luther Vandross as both men shared size, ethnicity and a smooth vocal style. In fact, guest judge Gladys Knight was so impressed with his talent she famously nicknamed him the "Velvet Teddy Bear."

Since his "Idol" victory, Studdard has launched a solo career beginning with his platinum debut, "Soulful" in 2003 featuring the hits, "Flying Without Wings" and "Sorry 2004." Other albums like "I Need An Angel" (2004), "The Return" (2006), "Love Is" (2009), "Letters From Birmingham" (2012) and "Unconditional Love" (2014) followed. His most recent effort is a tribute to Vandross called "Ruben Sings Luther."

Newsday’s David J. Criblez spoke to Studdard, prior to his Vandross tribute show on Feb. 13 at the Patchogue Theatre, about growing up on Vandross’ music, his whirlwind "American Idol" experience and surprising friendship with Aiken.

When did you first hear the music of Luther Vandross and what kind of impact did it have on you?

The first time I heard Luther was when I was a kid. My mother was a really big fan. Anytime he came anywhere close to Birmingham, Alabama she would go to his show. I grew up a Luther Vandross fan through osmosis. She took me to see him when I was 8 years old. In middle school I started singing at weddings and people would request his songs.

Did you often get compared to Luther?

No, not as much as I did when I was on "American Idol." That was because we are both large guys who sing ballads. Both of us also have a smooth tenor voice and interpret other people’s material. Luther became famous for doing covers. A lot of times people didn’t even know that many of the songs he did were covers because he did them so well. For me that has become a part of what I do. I’m glad that people think about me in the same breath as Luther Vandross. Everybody on "Idol" got comparisons to someone. Clay Aiken would get Neil Sedaka and Kimberley Locke would get Donna Summer. Mine just happened to be Luther.

What will the "Ruben Sings Luther" show consist of?

It’s almost like a Broadway musical. I am doing a Luther Vandross concert. People know it’s me but we want the spirit of Luther Vandross to be felt while we are doing it. There’s so much music to get to and we do all the hits like "Never Too Much," "Superstar," "Here and Now" - there are no b-sides. Originally I had a whole script to go with it but I realized I was missing songs and I can’t do a three-hour concert. It took me a while to get into wearing a more sparkly kind of suit. When I do the Luther show, I wear clothes that are inspired by what he would wear.

Looking back on your "American Idol" experience from 20 years ago, what kind of memories stick out to you?

I have nothing but fond memories about that time. It was almost like going to high school again just with music. My high school and college years were just as stressful and packed as "American Idol" was because I was involved in so many activities. I was in three choirs, football, ROTC and concert band. I did a lot.

Do you have any close friends from your time on "American Idol"?

Clay and I are still really close as well as Kimberley Locke. Everybody from my season tries to keep in close contact with one another as much as we possibly can.

On screen, you and Clay Aiken had a neck-and-neck competition going. Was it every tense between you off camera?

Not at all. The competitive atmosphere was set by the fans. We didn’t have that same kind of atmosphere inside our house because we lived together. We were also a little older which I think gave us a little perspective. To us it was business, but our fans were bitter rivals. Sometimes they didn’t understand why we were friends.

Some "Idol" contestants have felt winning can be a blessing or a curse. How do you view it?

I think it has been a blessing for sure. The things I’ve been able to do because of my exposure on "American Idol" have been nothing short of miraculous. I’m just thankful for the opportunity.

How did you feel about your public weight loss on season 15 of "The Biggest Loser"?

It was a great experience. I learned a lot and it helped me maintain a healthier lifestyle.

What do you have coming up for 2022?

I’m working on a new R&B album and it should be out before the end of the year. I’m writing some and working with writers. It’s a different kind of process this time. We will see what the people say.