Sal ‘The Voice’ Valentinetti releases new Christmas single

Sal Valentinetti attends NBC's

Sal Valentinetti attends NBC's "America's Got Talent" Season 11 Live Show at Dolby Theatre on Aug. 2, 2016, in Hollywood. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Windle

By David J. Criblez  david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Crooner Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, “America’s Got Talent” 2016 finalist from Bethpage, is back in action for the holidays with a new single, “When Christmas Comes to Town,” which was produced by three-time Emmy award-winner Bill Jolly and penned by singer-songwriter Peter Mazzeo.

“Christmas is such a special time for my family and all those we love,” said Valentinetti, 21, in a statement. “This song really captures not only the anticipation and excitement of Santa’s arrival, but the happiness of sharing these festive days with someone special.”

The song, which was recorded at EKO Productions in Deer Park, is currently available for download on Amazon and CD Baby. Valentinetti will be sure to perform it in his set at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Dec. 22.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

