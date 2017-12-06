Crooner Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, “America’s Got Talent” 2016 finalist from Bethpage, is back in action for the holidays with a new single, “When Christmas Comes to Town,” which was produced by three-time Emmy award-winner Bill Jolly and penned by singer-songwriter Peter Mazzeo.

“Christmas is such a special time for my family and all those we love,” said Valentinetti, 21, in a statement. “This song really captures not only the anticipation and excitement of Santa’s arrival, but the happiness of sharing these festive days with someone special.”

The song, which was recorded at EKO Productions in Deer Park, is currently available for download on Amazon and CD Baby. Valentinetti will be sure to perform it in his set at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Dec. 22.