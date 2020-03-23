TODAY'S PAPER
Sal 'The Voice' Valentinetti to hold Facebook concert 

Sal Valentinetti will perform on Facebook Live on

Sal Valentinetti will perform on Facebook Live on March 23, 2020.     Credit: Bruce Gilbert

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti  will perform a virtual concert on Facebook Live Monday, March 23 at 2 p.m. from his home in Bethpage.

“I’ll be playing some of my favorite music - music that makes me feel good,” he said in a promotional clip on Facebook. “God knows we all need it.”

The “America’s Got Talent” season 11 finalist will be accompanied by pianist Jason Reese in his own living room.

“We are going to keep our social distance,” says Valentinetti, 24. “Everything’s been cleaned. The whole piano is sanitized.”

He even promises to take some requests in-the-moment.

“Music is something that makes me happy,” he says. “You’ve got to keep smiling…(sings) ‘cause when you’re smiling, the whole world smiles with you!’

Tune at: facebook.com/salthevoice

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

