Singer Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti is inviting his fans to dinner and he’ll even sing while they eat. The “America’s Got Talent” finalist from Bethpage is headlining “Saturday with Sal The Voice” at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh on August 8 and 22 at 6 p.m. on both nights.

“This will be like a Copacabana-style evening,” says Valentinetti, 24. “I’ll be performing a fun set of classic standards with a nice 7-piece band. I want to get back to the good times we were having with the safety of a modern day show.”

The event will have a limited capacity of 100 people that will be treated to a four-course Italian dinner with a three-hour open bar for $89.99 per person. Tables, set 6-feet apart, are available for parties of two, four or 10.

“We will be adhering to all special state COVID guidelines,” says Tim Murray, director of promotions. “We are confident this is safe and will work out well.”

The dinner will have a personal touch as Valentinetti’s mother Maria Valentinetti will make 300 meatballs per show as part of the dinner menu.

“My mother finally got her wish,” says Valentinetti. “Whenever she’d make her meatballs she’d give one to me, watch me eat it and say, ‘Good enough to sell, right?’ Here you go ma!”

To purchase tickets or book a table, call 516-783-7500 or visit muls.com.

