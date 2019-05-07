Though Salt-N-Pepa is in the midst of a career resurgence, launching a new BET reality show and a national tour with New Kids on the Block last week, longtime DJ Spinderella says she was fired from the group via email months ago.

“I'm deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour,” Spinderella posted on Instagram over the weekend. “Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group. It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties. It has been months now with no mention. I refuse to participate in misleading fans, ticket holders, and others who — based on all the advertising — were anticipating seeing the iconic #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella trio.”

A representative for Salt-N-Pepa — Melville’s Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton — said the “Push It” group has no comment at this time. The group also hasn’t addressed it during their appearances on the New Kids on the Block’s “Mixtape Tour,” which stops at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on June 30. It’s not clear whether Salt-N-Pepa’s rift with Spinderella, who became the Grammy-winning group’s DJ in 1987, will be part of the BET reality show “Ladies Night,” which chronicles the group’s Las Vegas residency and plans for a tour with SWV. However, she does appear on every episode of the show, which airs on Tuesdays.

"I hope fans will tune into #LadiesNightBET," Spinderella said in a statement through BET, "to see how my story plays out. Also, there will be many more opportunities throughout the summer for fans to meet, greet, and rock with me, and I’m looking forward to sharing more news about that soon!”