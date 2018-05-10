Salt-N-Pepa to perform at Billboard Music Awards

Salt-N-Pepa will celebrate the 30th anniversary of becoming the first female hip-hop artists to crack the Top 40 on Billboard’s pop charts by performing with En Vogue on the Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

Salt (a.k.a. Cheryl James, of Melville), Pepa (Sandra Denton) and DJ Spinderella (Deidra Roper) made history when their hit “Push It” pushed its way into uncharted territory for female hip-hop artists, reaching No. 19 in 1988.

“Thirty years later, we’re still pushing it all over the world and we’re still loved and celebrated by fans we grew up with as well as new fans,” Salt-N-Pepa said in a joint statement. “Looking back at all the barriers we’ve broken as women in this very male-dominated genre of music, being the first two female rappers to break the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 is right up there as one of the best moments of our amazing career. We are blessed.”

They join previously announced host Kelly Clarkson and performers – including Christina Aguilera with Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello – at the awards ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, airing live on NBC.