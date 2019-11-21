TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
SEARCH
46° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Country star Sam Hunt arrested for DUI in Tennessee

Sam Hunt accepts the award for top country

Sam Hunt accepts the award for top country song for "Body Like A Back Road" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.  Credit: Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested for driving under the influence and violation of the open container law after police in Nashville, Tennessee, stopped him for driving the wrong way down a one-way road.

Hunt, who turns 35 next month, was arrested Thursday morning, booked into jail and released on $2,500 bond, according to WKRN-TV.

According to an arrest warrant, police found a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway and swerving in and out of its lane. Police said the driver, identified as Sam Hunt, had two empty beer containers next to him and said he had been drinking alcohol “recently.”

A representative for Hunt didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Hunt’s hits include “Body Like a Back Road,” “House Party” and “Take Your Time.”

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Netflix said it some of its subscribers were Netflix suffers brief outage
Actors Holly Hunter and Ted Danson appear in Hunter to play liberal councilwoman in new NBC sitcom
Luke Islam is a contestant on the upcoming LI's Islam to compete on 'AGT' champions season 
Nickelodeon has hooked Tom Kenny to play Patchy Nickelodeon's 'SpongeBob Musical' airing Dec. 7
Romany Malco as Rashon "Rush" Williams in "Holiday Christmas TV: What to watch this holiday season
Family members in the new TLC show, " Meet the LI family starring in TLC's 'Unpolished'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search