Two concerts featuring hard-rock legends and a night of heavy metal are headed to Northwell Health at Jones Beach this summer.

First up, on July 26, is Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar, a longtime solo act and former member of Van Halen, headlining the "Tea/Quila" tour with his current band The Circle, composed of bassist Michael Anthony — a fellow Van Halen Hall of Famer — plus drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson.

Hagar appears with opening act Whitesnake ("Here I Go Again"), fronted by David Coverdale, a Hall of Famer with Deep Purple, and opening band Night Ranger ("Sister Christian").

"I love some friendly competition on stage and that's exactly what this is going to be," Hagar, 72, said in a statement. "David and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage!"

On Aug. 6, two-time Grammy Award nominee Disturbed brings its "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" to Jones Beach, commemorating the multiplatinum metal band's seminal 2000 album. Also on the bill are fellow metal acts Staind, reunited for select dates after a five-year hiatus, plus opening act Bad Wolves, a Los Angeles metal quintet formed in 2017. The music video for Bad Wolves' breakout single, "Zombie," is a tribute to the late singer Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries

General-public tickets for both concerts go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.

