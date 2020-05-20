Rock fans’ hand-horns are hanging low this week as two more summer rock tours were canceled and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle’s summer 2020 tour with Night Ranger has been canceled, including their July 26 show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

“We’re disappointed that the current situation has forced us to make this call but our top priority is the health and safety of our entire CIRCLE which extends from the band to our touring family to the venue staff at every show and especially to our fans,” says Hagar and the Circle in a collective statement. “We can’t wait for the day when we’re safely on the other side of this and can hit the stage and celebrate with you again. Until then, stay safe and we’ll do our best to continue entertaining you [online] with our Lockdown Sessions!”

Jones Beach ticket holders will be emailed directly from Live Nation with their refund options.

Meanwhile The Hella Mega tour, featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, has been postponed until 2021 including its August 22 date at Citi Field.

“Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise,” the bands wrote in a joint statement on Instagram, “but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.”

Citi Field tickets will be honored at a new date to be announced soon. Those seeking a refund will be emailed directly from Live Nation.

