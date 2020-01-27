Sammy Hagar, Thomas Rhett headed to Jones Beach

Three concerts featuring, respectively, hard-rock legends, a night of heavy metal and a trio of country hitmakers are headed to Northwell Health at Jones Beach this summer.

First up, on July 26, is Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar, a longtime solo act and former member of Van Halen, headlining the "Tea/Quila" tour with his current band The Circle, comprised of bassist Michael Anthony — a fellow Van Halen Hall of Famer — plus drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson.

Hagar appears with opening act Whitesnake ("Here I Go Again"), fronted by David Coverdale, a Hall of Famer with Deep Purple, and opening band Night Ranger ("Sister Christian").

"I love some friendly competition on stage and that's exactly what this is going to be," Hagar, 72, said in a statement. "David and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage!"

On Aug. 6, two-time Grammy Award nominee Disturbed brings its The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour to Jones Beach, commemorating the multiplatinum metal band's seminal 2000 album. Also on the bill are fellow metal acts Staind, reunited for select dates after a five-year hiatus, plus opening act Bad Wolves, a Los Angeles metal quintet formed in 2017. The music video for Bad Wolves breakout single," Zombie," is a tribute to the late singer Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries

And on Aug. 27, "Crash and Burn" country singer Thomas Rhett stars with featured act Cole Swindell and opening act Hardy.

General-public tickets for the first two concerts go on sale 10 a.m. Friday //Jan. 31, 2020// at LiveNation.com, with tickets for the country show going on sale there Friday //Jan. 31, 2020/ at noon.

